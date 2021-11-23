Focus on children’s future through ICT, Folarin tells FG

The chairman Senate Committee on Local Content, Senator Teslim Folarin, has charged Nigerian government to start focusing on the future of children in the country through ICT in line with global practices.

Senator Folarin stated this Monday while speaking with journalists at the official commissioning and handover of multimillion naira Information and Communications Technology (ICT) centre he facilitated to Methodist High School, Oluyole local government area, Ibadan.

The Senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial District who also enrolled 1,500 constituents on National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) stated that his choice of ICT centre was deliberate as we now live in an ICT world.

” As representative of the people, we have a duty to offer the best for people who elected us. Education is what we are trying to achievebecause half of our problem is solved if our children are properly educated,” he said.

He stated further that the project was not to compete with the state government, but rather to complement effort of the government towards quality education across the state.

On the importance of enrolling the people of Oyo Central Senatorial District in the NHIS scheme , the Senator pointed out that it was to ensure access to quality health care services in the Senatorial District for his people, particularly the 1,500 participants of the recently concluded two-week long empowerment trainings .

“Over 95% of disease conditions that afflict us are covered by the NHIS. The benefit package offers enrollees both in-patient and outpatient care, which include treatment of common ailments, provision of prescribed essential medicines, immunisation, maternity care, normal delivery, health education, short-stay admissions among others.”

He said all the beneficiaries who had not only filled required forms but also chose NHIS accredited hospitals during the two-week empowerment trainings would be contacted very soon, and that other constituents would be subscribed to the

to the health scheme in the nearest future.

Other facilities donated include, micano generator, inverter batteries, printers, and internet subscription for a year, among others.