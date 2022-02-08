Focus on insecurity and Boko Haram

It has been observed that security is an issue that needs special thought before someone speaks or writes on it. This is because being a sensitive issue, a single mistake can lead a person to be in danger, so one has to be careful with his submissions.

Terrorism has become a topic of discussion in Nigeria, and we might say that, now it has reached a point where government is finding it difficult to tackle it, especially Boko Haram – it’s an indication that things are really in a bad shape.

Despite being a Muslim, nonetheless, I can’t deny the fact that majority of the Boko Haram members are from the North end are Muslims. They were brainwashed by some fake Islamic clerics about killing of innocent lives in the name of jihad. Of course, there’s jihad in Islam, but how does Islam teach jihad? What are the criteria for the jihad? When and where should a Muslim go for jihad?

The answers to the above questions can only be gotten in a place where official Islamic scholars are delivering or imparting knowledge.

Finally, I wish to recommend the following:-

The Federal Ministry of Education should collaborate with the Nigerian Universities Commission to create an avenue where the topic “BOKO HARAM” should be taught to students of history and Islamic studies in northern universities.

The federal government should make it mandatory for proprietors of Islamic universities to teach the topic in their various universities.

