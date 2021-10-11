Focus on national development, Omisore tells automotive experts

Former deputy governor of Osun state and board member of National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Sen Iyiola Omisore, has urged NADDC trained automotive experts to focus on national development with their skills.

Senator Omisore stated this in Ibadan Saturday at the closing ceremony of a two-week boot camp on Solid Works Design and Simulation Software for Automotive Design Skills.

He stated that in doing this, the NADDC trained automotive experts should be ready to deploy their skills for national development, adding that the main aim of the workshop was to research deeply into the automobile sector of Nigeria for economic emancipation and human development.

Senator Omisore stated the importance for the participants to make good use of the knowledge acquired from the workshop in earning worthy livelihood while also transforming the nation’s automobile sector.

Congratulating the participants, the NADDC Director General, Jelani Aliyu, said the programme provided platform for them to identify with automotive designs urging the participants to align themselves with people who are already certificated in the industry as soft skills is the major tool recognised internationally.