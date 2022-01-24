Focus on Qatar World Cup playoffs, Ikpea tells NFF

National Chairman of Nigeria Football Supporters club Rev Samuel Ikpea has charged Nigerians and the Super Eagles of Nigeria to move on and concentrate on the Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifier which comes up in March this year.

Ikpea who led the apex Supporters club to Cameroon where they were knocked out by Tunisia in the round of 16 said such things happen.

“This is football , at times it is unpredictable and it happens. One could be faced with such situation”

“The Super Eagles did their best in the group stage but it was a different thing entirely at the knockout stage. The Tunisians were more tactically sound and curtailed our wingers and it became difficult for the team to progress”, Ambassador Ikpea said