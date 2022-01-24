Focus on Qatar World Cup playoffs, Ikpea tells NFF

National Chairman of Nigeria Football Supporters club Rev Samuel Ikpea has charged Nigerians and the Super Eagles of Nigeria to move on and concentrate on the Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifier which comes up in March this year.

Ikpea who led the apex Supporters club to Cameroon where they were knocked out by Tunisia in the round of 16 said such things happen.

“This is   football   , at  times it is unpredictable and it happens.  One could be faced with such  situation”

“The Super Eagles did their best  in the group stage but  it was a different  thing entirely at the knockout stage.  The Tunisians were more  tactically sound   and curtailed  our wingers   and  it became difficult for the team  to progress”, Ambassador Ikpea said 