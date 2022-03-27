Follow Buhari’s roadmap, Okechukwu sets agenda for Adamu-led NWC



The Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu has appealed to the Sen. Abdulahi Adamu led new National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), to follow the roadmap of President Muhammadu Buhari.



Okechukwu made the appeal Sunday while addressing journalists at the Eagle Square Abuja on the outcome of the just concluded APC convention.



While congratulating Adamu and members of the new NWC, Okechukwu enjoined the new APC leadership to diligently follow Buhari’s roadmap while conducting the forthcoming primaries of the party.



He opined that the key items in the roadmap of the president- adherence to the doctrine of internal democracy and equal opportunities- would ensure that the forthcoming party primaries were not hijacked by highest bidders.Okechukwu admittethat money bags were seemingly unavoidable in Nigeria’s body politics, but acknowledged the possibility of conducting free, fair and transparent party primaries in the country.



He said, “My confidence is predicated on the premise that Distinguished Senator Adamu and his team will follow Mr President’s roadmap because he (Adamu)headed the Reconciliation Committee and some members like the National Organising Secretary are with him. Therefore handy with the Report, it will be easier for NWC to navigate.”



“For me the NWC should first address the recommendations of the Reconciliation Committee Report so as to engender trust and guarantee genuine peace instead of peace of the grave yard in many states before embarking on the primaries.”



Okechukwu faulted claims that there was no time to waste on reconciliation, describing it as indispensable to the actualisation of Mr President’s roadmap.

“All the NWC needs to do is to set up many primary electoral panels, minimum of three per state for State House of Assembly, Senate and Federal House of Representatives, Gubernatorial and Presidential. There should be as many as possible for lumping up will slow down the process and create room for the money bags to hijack the process.”