Follow the rules in handling Fayose, Secondus tells EFCC

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other antigraft agencies to follow the rules of law and the constitution in trying the outgoing Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, after leaving office.

Secondus stated this at the sendoff ceremony organised by the PDP Governors Forum for Fayose, on Sunday night in Abuja.

Fayose leaves office on Tuesday at the expiration of his tenure.

The EFCC operatives have reportedly been on the trail of the outgoing governor.

“Let me say here there are threat of intimidation and frame-up waiting for our brother who has performed very well in Ekiti state,” Secondus said.

The world is watching, international community is also watching what will happen to this gentleman that has performed well in Ekiti.

“So when you invite him and he honours it, he is not a coward.

If you tamper with his Human Rights and you detain him the whole world will cry out’’.

He urged Fayose to join the cadre of Nigerian citizens who were advocating peace and security as well as free and fair elections for our country.

Secondus said the party was proud of its governors and the achievements recorded in their various states.

He said Fayose and other PDP governors had performed credibly in transforming their states.

“Ekiti State is not the same anymore.

If you go to Ekiti now you can see the best of the roads, one of the longest bridges, buildings infrastructure and development in all facets.

We are proud of you as PDP governor.

We are also proud of other governors of PDP.

In fact, for this country, the PDP governors have set the pace for development all over our states.

“I am proud to say that all over our states around the country, you can see great achievements of our government.

Secondus added that the party was also proud of the choice of the former Governor of Anambra, Peter Obi as the running mate to the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

“We are also proud of one of our leaders that had been chosen as our presidential candidate’s running mate, every other thing will be discussed.

I believe that my responsibility as the national chairman is to ensure that the house is coming together and by the grace of God we will be on one page for the Nigerian project.

