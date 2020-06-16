FOMWAN protests, seeks special court for rape cases

The Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), Ondo state chapter, Tuesday protested against the rising cases of rape with a call for the establishment of special court to try rape cases in the country.

The protesters, carried different placards such as ‘Stop Raping Us’, ‘We Are Your Mother’, ‘Women Are Not Trash’, ‘Treat Us With Honour & Respect’, ‘Death Penalty For Rapists’, ‘Rapists Are Murderers,” among others.

State president of FOMWAN, Alhaja Aminat Akinpelumi, while speaking with newsmen said it had become imperative for women to make their voices heard as parents to government.

Akinpelumi, who was represented by Alhaja Rafat Momoh, Chairperson Community Development and Humanitarian Services of FOMWAN in the state, said sexual assault had been added to the issue of domestic violence against women in recent times.

She said government at all levels must rise to their responsibilities by taking necessary action and enacting laws that will put offenders in their places.

“Enough is enough, our girls, infants and women are being raped day by day and our government must do something.

“This molestation is much, this sexual violence is much and gender violence is becoming unbearable. We need a law that will offer lasting solution to it.

“Because when there is no law, there is no sin, but when there is law, people will be cautious to obey the law and a nation cannot survive, develop and be sustained without carrying women along,” she said.

Akinpelumi admonished government to create a special court for rapists and build a rehabilitation home for victims of rape.

“When we have a special court for rapists, it would delay the judgment because a judgment delay is a judgment denied. Some of the victims were psychologically, emotionally and physically affected,” Akinpelumi said.

Also speaking, Alhaja Fausat Iyiola, said government should set up laws and implement them. She said that parents should also teach their children sex education in other to avoid being molested by their counterparts.

“Rape is against God’s will and we don’t want it in our societies because for someone to be raped, it is as if such a person has been killed already.

“Government must help us set up the law and even implement the law and anybody that rape should face the consequences, because a girl or woman or infant is being raped and killed and the man that do such should also be killed or face severe punishment,” she said.