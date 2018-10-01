FOMWAN trains 200 Bauchi girls on skills

As part of its women empowerment programmes, the Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN) has trained 200 girls in Bauchi on various trades.

Women empowerment programme coordinator of the NGO in the state, Hajiya Fatsuma Muhammed, disclosed this yesterday during an inspection visit to the training centres in Zango, Federal LowCost and Kangere areas of the state capital.

She said the girls were being trained on how to package food stuffs and make groundnut butter, local biscuits, soya milk, pea nuts, rice crispis and rice flour among others.

According to her, the trainees were also taught on how to market the products to make more profit, explaining that the gesture was meant to make the beneficiaries self-reliant as well as reduce poverty among the womenfolk.

Hajiya Fatsuma, who noted that not less than 25 girls were being trained in each training centre, promised that the gesture would be extended to other parts of the state

