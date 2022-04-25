FOMWAN urges Nigerians to intensify supplication to God 

Nigerians have been called upon to intensify supplications for peace and tranquility to prevail in the country.

The call was made Sunday by Sheikh Haris Salihu, at the one-day annual special prayers, organised by the Plateau state Federation of Muslim Women Association in Nigeria (FOMWAN).

He said at the Jos Central Mosque, venue of the prayers that: “Allah likes seeing His servants persisting in supplications, seeking for His forgiveness, mercies and protections.”

Sheikh Salihu who led the prayer session said women are so special in the sight of Allah, hence the need for them to always use their time to pray for the peace, security and tranquility of the society, the state and nation at large.

The secretary-general, Jamatu Nasril Islam (JNI), Sheikh Khalid Aliyu, harped on voter registration by the women, towards the 2023 general elections.

