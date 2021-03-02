Food blockade must stop

I would like to make an observation on the recent catastrophic issue of banning foodstuffs transportation to the South-east and South-west. Although northerners have been victimized during the recent crises but the decision taken to curtail the transportation of foodstuffs is clearly based on myopic thinking. This decision has to be reversed; if not all Nigerians citizens would greatly suffer from such irrational idea.

We need each other to stand side by side as members of the same house. Therefore, it’s not optional but mandatory for us to find a more peaceful solution through effective reconciliation instead of waging war against each other.

Furthermore, we are always rattling due to lack of unity but we fail to find out a lasting solution which would not get us apart. How can we (Nigerians) be united by waging war against each other?

For instance, there are many commercial drivers who are distributing foodstuffs and other essential materials to the South-east and Southwest. If you stop them from their respective duties how can they feed their family members? We need to take a closer look before jumping into conclusion.

In a nutshell, I would like to call the attention of the federal government to intervene on this issue by organising a reconciliatory meeting with our state governors, stakeholders as well as our security agencies in resolving this issue irrespective of ethnicity.

Mallam Musbahu Magayaki,

Sabon Fegi, Azare.

Bauchi state

[email protected]

