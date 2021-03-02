Food blockade to South ‘ll worsen economic, political challenges – ACF



The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed concern over the reported embargo blockade placed on movement of food from North to South, noting that such act would worsen the economic and political challenges facing Nigeria.



ACF, who sympathise with those affected by the #EndSars riots and recent clashes in Shasha Ibadan, Oyo state, said such blockade within a country that is not at war with itself would be counterproductive, noting that whatever the challenge is, it would wade in and engage security agencies and government to find enduring solution to the issue.



ACF National Chairman, Chief Audu Ogbeh, in a statement on Tuesday in Kaduna said, “the ACF, shares the concerns of Nigerians over the decision of the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers to stop movements of needed food from the North to the South.



“We call on the leadership of the Union to put a halt to their so called embargo and blockade. Nigeria is not at war with itself and such a drastic action is not necessary. It will only further complicate the socio-economic and political problems facing our country today.



“The members of the union are said to have suffered sever losses during the #Endsars riots and the recent violence in Sasha in Oyo state targeted against Northerners.

“We believe that whatever may be the difficulties of their members in operating in other parts of the country, ACF leadership led by me is willing to help them solve these by talking to security agencies and the government.



“There is no need mounting a blockade by one section of the country against the other. Whatever may be our differences, the ACF, as an ardent believer in free trade, believes that goods should be allowed to move freely.

“This extreme measure is not progressive and even counter productive. This is not the way to go.”

