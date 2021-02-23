Food, cattle union to commence strike Thursday

The Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers of Nigeria (AFUCDN) has threatened to withdraw their services across Nigeria beginning Thursday over the killings of her members as well as destruction of properties worth millions of naira across the country.

The union is also demanding the sum of N475 billion as compensation for the losses at the recent crisis at the Shasha market in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital and also during the Endsars protest which held nationwide.

The union general secretary, Comrade Ahmed Alarama who spoke to Labour correspondents in Abuja described the situation as worrisome, saying members of the union were being killed at the slightest provocation .

He said the union had given government at all levels 7 days beginning from 18th of February to address the inhuman treatment meted on the members or face a situation where their services would withdraw.

Alarama said about 151 members were killed recently during the crisis at the Shasha market in Ibadan, and about 100 killed during the last #endsars protest.

He said members of the union were forced to pay about 450million from the North to east due to illegal roadblocks on the high way as they transport their products.

The union called on “the federal government of Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately revisit our demands written at various times to address the bedevilling issues, which include but not limited to compensations of lives and properties lost.

“To protect the rights of our members while on transit and at their places of doing business.

“To dismantle illegal roadblocks mounted on the highways by hoodlums in total disregard to laws of the federal republic of Nigeria, most especially from Adamawa, Taraba and Benue down to Port Harcourt.

“To draw an agreement between state governments and amalgamated union of foodstuff and cattle dealers of Nigeria, that henceforth if any violence of any nature erupted in that state and our members are attacked, we will not hesitate to immediately withdraw our services.

“Based on the above, we are therefore giving the federal government of Nigeria seven (7) days ultimatum from the receive date of acknowledgement, within which to address the issues raised or we will have no option than to call our members on a nationwide strike effective from February 18, 2021.”