Food crisis: Yobe to establish livestock development centres

In a bid to boost livestock production and tackle food crisis in the state, the Yobe state government has reached an advanced stage for establishment of livestock development centres, one in each of the three senatorial districts of the state.

Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni stated this on Wednesday when he received the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr Edward Kallon, who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Damaturu.

Buni, who was represented by his deputy, Alhaji Idi Barde Gubana, said the programme was aimed at increasing value chain in livestock products such as beef, dairy, hides and skin; curb farmers and herders clashes; provide basic infrastructure such as clinics, skill acquisition centers, schools to increase nomadic girl child education, among others.

He said: “Federal government has offered funds to the tune of N6 billion as matching grant for resilient and livelihood support for small-holder farmers through AUDA/NEPAD.”

Buni appealed to the United Nations Humanitarian Coordinator Office and the World Food Programme to intervene in the state’s quest for speedy recovery and attainment of food security in Yobe, being one of the most insurgency-ravaged states in North-east.

“Boko Haram crisis which has spanned for over a decade brought along with it killing and maiming of victims, destruction of public and private properties, displacement of people and loss of livelihood thereby reducing the aggregate productivity and aggravating hunger and poverty among people.

“Your intervention in our agriculture pursuits could surely go a long way in helping us avoid food crisis in this region,” he said.

Governor Buni said the visit of the Humanitarian Coordinator would provide the state yet another opportunity to discuss issues of mutual interest relating to food security in the post- insurgency period.

United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr. Edward Kallon assured on advocacy in the state to attract the international community and donors.

He said, “Food security assessment conducted by WFP and Nigeria Government recently in March 2021 In the North East shows 4.4 million people are in need of urgent humanitarian assistance especially during this link period, this is both in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe state.”