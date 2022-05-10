Food, fuel, fertilizer, prices more than triple in Nigeria, others – ActionAid

The cost of food, fuel, and fertilizer in some of the world’s poorest communities is soaring, with families spending double, triple, and nearly four times what they were paying before Russia invaded Ukraine, a new analysis by ActionAid finds.

While the average cost of wheat products like pasta has increased by more than 50 per cent in local markets and communities in the 13 countries surveyed, families in Lebanon, which is heavily dependent on imports from Ukraine and Russia, are spending as much as 275 per cent more than they were at the end of February.

In the Horn of Africa, where 20 million people are already facing severe hunger due to prolonged drought, communities in Somaliland are now spending more than double (163 per cent) as much on a loaf of bread. Average prices for cooking oil have increased by over 60 per cent, but in some areas of Somaliland, costs are up by as much as 260 per cent.

In Nigeria, findings show that the prices of wheat bread have increased up to 59 per cent in Sanrab semi-urban community in Kwara state. In Yobe state urban community of Nasarawa, the prices of wheat bread have increased up to 67 per cent. In Lagos, the price increase has been up to 127 per cent. In rural areas of Kaduna, fertiliser prices have increased up to 111 per cent. At the same time, few areas of Lagos have witnessed up to a 111 per cent increase in sunflower cooking oil.

Ene Obi, Country Director of ActionAid Nigeria, says: “The Ukraine-Russia war has worsened the cost of living in many parts of the world, but the gaps in governance and lack of social safety-net have thrown more Nigerians into the abyss of poverty. The current hyper-inflation has made the meagre income of many Nigerians insignificant; for a government committed to lifting 100 million Nigerian out of poverty, there is a need for reflection and immediate action.

“Rising public debt, unemployment, inflation, and high cost of living require the immediate embracing of fiscal federalism in absolute terms. This will enable the country to break the vicious cycle of poverty. It will eliminate the wholesale dependence on oil, making Nigeria a monolithic economy. Adopting fiscal federalism principles will be a practical approach to solving the challenges governments at all levels face today, such as the generation and equitable distribution of income, efficient and effective allocation of resources, and economic stability. Revenue drive and allocation of resources can be done effectively by states and local governments with strong measures to curtail graft and corruption”.

ActionAid calls for the immediate roll-out of social protection measures, which target women and girls, including cash transfers and food support, to assist families most at risk.

