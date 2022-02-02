Food security: ActionAid harps on biennial review across board

ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) has called on the media to project the third biennial review accountability process instituted to help measure progress of the comprehensive African Agriculture Development programme implementation in the continent.

The International Project Manager, Public Finance for Agriculture, AAN, Constance Okeke said it became necessary as the media needs to lead the drive to boost agriculture by putting more resources and ensure the continent’s leaders roll out the right policies for food security.

Okeke said this at the ongoing pre-biennial review launch with the theme: “Strengthening Accountability and Utilization of Biennial Review Results – the Role of the Media and Non-State Actors” organized by ActionAid Nigeria and partners.

In her words: “The idea of having this event is to engage our partners which is the media to ensure that one of the primary key holders in the Agriculture Development which is the media is at the forefront of these issues, which will help push information accurately, push accountability processes across the board so that we all have the shared prosperity and improved livelihood.

“The idea of bringing everybody is to have uniformed information among all the Heads of State and Government Session and then be prepared to engage the report once it is released next week.”

She further said AAN is set to submit the review at the 35th ordinary session of the AU Assembly (Heads of State and Government Session) in February 2022.

Every two years, a review is done to review the implementation of the programme.

“And countries generate data and submit to the regional economic communities who in turn submit to the African Union and it is analysed and prepared as a form of report to heads of states.

“So during their summit at the beginning of the year this report is released to them.

“This is the third Biennial review, it started in 2017 with the first report released in 2018 summit and the second BR for 2019 and submitted at the African Heads of State summit 2020,” she said.