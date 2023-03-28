Food security: AMAC chair flags off 2023 farming season

The Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Christopher Zakka Maikalangu, Tuesday, flagged off the 2023 farming season in the council, with the title “Agricultural Revolution Starts Now”.

Speaking at the event, Maikalangu said the flag off is a gentle reminder for all citizens of the council to embrace farming as a lasting solutions to end food scarcity in the entire council.

Thw council boss added that the distribution of items also shows his administration’s commitment to meeting with his campaign promises of reducing the biting hardships experienced by AMAC residents, especially at the rural communities.

He said: “It is indeed my pleasure to address you today at the ceremonial flag-off of the 2023 farming season titled “Agricultural revolution starts now” in Abuja Municipal Area Council to signal the commencement of agricultural events and practices.

“While this is a gentle reminder for all citizens of the council to embrace farming as a lasting solutions to end food scarcity in the entire Council, this event also shows my administration’s commitment to meeting with my campaign promises of reducing the biting hardships experienced by my people, especially at the rural communities.

“I am glad to announce that the Abuja Municipal Area Council will today distribute assorted farming items ranging from Agro- chemical products and others to not less than 120 farmers; 10 each from the 12 electoral wards.

“The take-off project involves the donation of sack spraying machines, assorted herbicides and other agricultural tools we have gladly obtained for free distribution to our farmers.

“May I also remark that the beneficiaries were selected following recommendations and based on their statuses as “Sarkin Noma” of their communities.”

He added, “It is necessary to note that every farmer is qualified, but for financial constraints, we shall continue to reach out to as many farmers as possible on the next batches of our farmer-empowerment schemes.

“For the beneficiaries, I wish to advise you never to contemplate on selling them for financial gains but make use of the implements so as to achieve the desired result.

“On this note, may I officially flag-off the 2023 farming season and I wish to congratulate our farmers for witnessing the 2023 farming season.

“May I at this point also call on everyone to avoid any act that would cause mayhem in your communities. Let us ensure peace with our neighbors and always be our brother’s keepers.”

Highlight of the event was the distribution of two BM 100 motorcycles to inspection workers.

Agro chemicals, including 120 pieces of Sunsate pressure sprayers, 5 cartons of agro chemical products (containing 12 bottles each), Paraforce, 5 Forceup Glaphosate, 5 Afraforce, 5 Cypeforce and Guardforce, were also distributed to the farmers.

Many of the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the AMAC Chairman, saying the inputs will help them to record good farming season.

While showing his appreciation, Chairman of Sarkin Norma of AMAC, Mr Emmanuel B. Danladi, said the inputs will help farmers to curb food insecurity.

Speaking with journalists, Mr Solomon Thomas, who is an extension agent working with the council, said that the greatest challenge of Extension Workers is accessing farmers, but that the motorcycles will help them in interfacing with farmers, especially with regards to innovations.

“I can’t thank the Chairman enough for this wonderful donations to AMAC farmers. He has indeed lifted a great burden from us by donating the farming inputs to farmers. As extention workers, the motorcycles will help us in our duty of meeting farmers with innovations,” he said.

