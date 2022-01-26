Food security: Bagudu predicts stability in price of rice nationwide

The Vice Chairman National Food Security Council, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi said he is optimistic that the price of rice will stabilise in the near future such that it will be favourable to farmers and consumers.

The governor made this known at the Government House, Birnin Kebbi, Wednesday in an interview with newsmen after conferring with the management of WACOT Rice, led by the chairman, Farooq Gumel.

Bagudu explained that the rise in the prices of agricultural products was not restrictyed to food items alone but affected other goods and services not only in Nigeria but also worldwide.

He made it clear that the rice revolution policy of President Muhammadu Buhari effectively practicalised by Kebbi state has yielded the desired result as manifested in the Abuja rice pyramids celebrated by the President recently.

The governor remarked that such rice pyramids have started to adorn all geopolitical zones of the country, which has earned Nigeria preservation of foreign reserves and an end to rice importation.

He acknowledged that the second rice processing mill undergoing construction by WACOT Rice in Argungu has upped the rice production capacity of the country towards food security and economic prosperity.

Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu was full of appreciation to WACOT Rice for its support and assistance to Kebbi state, especially the host community where women in their thousands were benefitting from bye-product of processed paddy rice for their economic wellbeing.

Chairman of WACOT Rice, Alhaji Farooq Gumel told newsmen that the management team was at the Government House to intimate the governor about the progress of the second rice mill undergoing construction in Argungu.