Food security: Completion of agric projects our top priority – Agric sec













The Secretary FCT Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat (ARDS), Mallam Abubakar Ibrahim, has disclosed concerted plans by the FCT Administration to prioritise the completion of various moribund agricultural projects in the Nation’s capital.





The secretary made this declaration during a visit to Bwari area council to assess the performance level of some Agric facilities in the area council.





At the FCT Fish Farm Estate, which is ongoing, Malam Abubakar assured that efforts will be made within the coming year to put in place infrastructural facilities that are required to facilitate full scale take-off of fish production and processing activities at the centre.



In his words: “This is one of the projects that the Administration will be focusing on particularly because of the potentials it has, not just in terms of job and wealth creation for thousands of residents, but also a cash cow for generating revenue for government and enhancing food security.”





He, therefore, directed officials of the Department of Fisheries to convene a meeting with contractors handling various projects in the Estate, with the view to addressing their challenges and getting them back to work with immediate effect.





The secretary, who used the opportunity to inspect some of the hatcheries and ponds that have already begun to operate at the estate, commended the farmers who, despite the challenges, have begun production activities.





“I must really commend you for the work you are doing in helping to bridge the gap of the huge demand for fish in the FCT. What I can assure you is that we will try on our part to expedite actions towards supporting your activities here,” he said.

