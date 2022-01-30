Food security: Cooperative to improve members’ financial status through food processing

A Cooperative, Ultimate Alliance Agricultural Cooperative Society Limited (UAACSL) has revealed it plan to invest in food precessing as part of efforts to empower it members in year 2022.

Speaking during the first general meeting in the new year, the national President, Mr Daniel Adejoh said the cooperative will commence valueing addition to it farm produce as part of ways of further empowering it members financially.

Adejoh explained that the Cooperative will start with the processing of it casava in Kogi state by investing in casava processing factory.

He said the Cooperative is working to enhancing members financial status as the focus of the body is to ensure members financial freedom.

He said the members will also be empowered with loan and that the Cooperative will also be looking forward exploring every available government loan for farmers this year.

Also, the Vice President, Mr Olasunkanmi Adebusuyi, after the meeting said the members of the cooperative has agreed on diversifying the cooperative area of investment in the new year.