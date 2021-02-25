Food security: Group asks FG, states for support

Farmers in Nigeria Thursday called on the federal government and relevant stakeholders to give necessary support and ensure that the body tackles hunger in the society.

Making the plea in Akure, Ondo state capital on behalf of the group, national president, Yoruba Farmers of Agricultural Produce, Processors and Marketers Association of Nigeria (YFAPPMAN), Oba Afunloye of Onilu Parapo Ekiti, Ipinle Ondo (Ekio), Evangelist Lawrence Tayelolu Adewumi Babalola said the group is out to protect the interest of their members all over the country.

The Oba said YFAPPMAN is a non-governmental body duly registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) with the aim to promoting agriculture in Nigeria for the purpose of food security amidst COVID-19 and climate change.

The group stated that it is not a political group or a sectional group, but an association of men and women that are mainly youth ready to make positive impacts through agriculture.

It added that membership of the group cuts across the whole geo-political zone in Nigeria.

The group appealed to the federal government and other relevant agencies within Nigeria and Africa to encourage farming by giving necessary support and political will to ensure that issues of imminent hunger becomes a thing of the past in the land.