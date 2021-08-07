Food security: NEDC distributes farming inputs to 1,625 farmers in Yobe

The North East Development Commission (NEDC), has distributed agric inputs to 1,625 members of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) in Yobe East senatorial district.

The agric inputs distributed include NPK fertilizers, rice seeds and chemicals

Addressing the beneficiaries, Yobe state focal person NEDC, Dr Ali Ibrahim Abbas, said the state NEDC is working very closely with governor Mai Mala Buni to discharge all its function and mandate accordingly.

He said, “Buni haven received the donation for support from NEDC of agric inputs has granted approval for NEDC state coordinator office to work closely with the Yobe state ministry of agriculture and natural resources, as well as AFAN, RIFAN and all organised farmers in Yobe state to come up with a list of real farmers from local communities.

“This flag-off is only for 1625 AFAN farmers from Yobe East senatorial District, there is RIFAN and so many organised farmers are going to be reached in installments in other senatorial districts in the state.

“We are tergeting 5,525 farmers across Yobe state.”

Represented by the Commissioner for Agric and Natural Resources, Dr. Mairo Ahmed Amshi, Buni said the gesture is commendable, charging the beneficiaries to use the farm inputs for the purpose intended.

Earlier Yobe state Chiarman of AFAN Alhaji Usman Ngari commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration for its focus on agricultural sector both in state and national levels.

“We are going to use the agric inputs given to us for the purposed they are intended,” he said.