Food security: RMRDC partnering on cassava to improve Nigeria’s GDP

Research shows that Nigeria is the highest cassava producer globally. To this end, the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) is working on developing its commercialisation to advance the economy by partnering with stakeholders. BINTA SHAMA reports.

Cassava, also known as ‘Manihot esculenta’ production is vital to the economy of Nigeria, as the country is the world’s largest producer of about 58.8 million MT in 2017. The production of cassava is dominated by over 6 million families in Nigeria. Cassava has its origin in Latin America where it has been grown by the indigenous Indian population for at least 4000 years. After the discovery by the Americas, European traders took the crop to Africa as a potentially useful food crop. It was taken later to Asia to be grown as a food security crop and the extraction of starch. It was introduced to Africa by the Portuguese in the 16th century. Today, it competes with other, more valuable crops such as maize, soybeans and vegetables in areas in arid and low-fertility soils, and those with low or unpredictable rainfall.

Nigeria, the highest producer of cassava across the globe

Nigeria is the highest cassava producer in the world and installing well-established multiplication and processing techniques. The sector is said to be fast becoming well-developed. There are more than 40 cassava varieties in use, though the crop is produced in 24 of the country’s 36 states. Cassava production dominates the southern part of the country, both in terms of area covered and number of farmers growing the crop. Cassava is found over the wide range of edaphic and climatic conditions between 30 ON and 30 0S altitude, growing in regions from sea level to 2300m altitude, mostly in areas considered marginal for other crops. It performs well low-fertility soils with annual rainfall ranging from less than 600mm in the semiarid tropics to more than 1500mm in the sub-humid and humid tropics. It is the third largest source of carbohydrate in the world. Presently, the major states of Nigeria which produce cassava are Anambra, Delta, Benue, Cross River, and to a lesser extent Kwara and Ondo. In order to increase production, several varieties of cassava have been developed which are pest resistant as production in the country is hampered by problems such as green mite, cassava mealybug and the variegated grasshopper infestation. Diseases affecting cassava crop are mosaic disease, bacterial blight, anthracnose, and root rot. While cassava is low in vitamins, protein and nutrients, various programme have been instituted to increase the acceptability, awareness, and the use of the bio-fortified cassava stem varieties that are more nutritious for food production. An initiative led by stakeholders including HarvestPlus, IITA and the Gates Foundation that has been underway since 2010 is Bio-Cassava Plus: Nutrient Dense Cassava Products for improved African Livelihoods. The programme focuses on promoting the production and adoption of Vitamin A rich cassava in Nigeria to provide up to 40% of daily vitamin A needs. One of the major achievements of the programme is the dissemination of 3 bio-fortified cassava varieties to over136,586 farmers using Oyo-(West), Imo-(East), Akwa Ibom-(South) and Benue (North) as hubs to reach all other states. In addition, a number of food processors are engaging in the use of yellow cassava roots to increase vitamin A contents. Also a master Plan has highlighted interventions to improve productivity and competitiveness at the farm and processing levels, effective marketing in the domestic, regional and international arenas, financial investments, institutional support, sector wide linkages, and capacity building. It additionally provides the framework for the implementation of the cassava sector development.

Government intervention in cassava development

In view of its role in food security and its industrial potential, government at various times has shown interest in cassava value chain development. According to the Nigerian Presidential Initiative of July 2002, the cultivated area of cassava was proposed to be increased to 5 million hectares, with a projected annual yield of 260 million tonnes to result in an annual export value of US$5 billion. The Federal Government of Nigeria launched a project to introduce pro-Vitamin A cassava varieties to 1.8 million farmers in the country. The major stakeholders in the cassava sector most especially, the Nigeria Cassava Growers Association and the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) were actively involved in the initiative with the help of the US Aid for International Development fund. Under the USAID programme, 5’000 cassava growers were furnished with high yielding varieties of cassava for planting. The aim was to upgrade the cassava stock among small growers, so as to allow farmers to raise their production from the current 22-25 tonnes of cassava per hectare to 40-50 tonnes per hectare. In addition, various investments are being made in research and production along the value chain in order to revolutionize the outlook of cassava in Nigeria.

Rockefeller Cassava Innovation Challenge

The latest of such efforts was the Rockefeller Cassava Innovation Challenge, a global competition, launched by the Rockefeller Foundation in partnership with Dalberg and IITA. The challenge is said to address food loss and spoilage in the cassava value chain in Nigeria. The challenge provided up to $1 million, as well as technical assistance from Dalberg and IITA, to further develop novel solutions that will increase the shelf life of cassava. The goal of the initiative was to make cassava a viable foreign exchange earner for Nigeria, and to sustain the national demand. The vision was to spur rural industrial development raise incomes for producers, processors and traders while contributing to the food security status of its producers and consumers. It also aim at making cassava an industrial crop used in the processing ethanol, starch, pellets and high quality cassava flour for both local industry and for export. On the private sector front, between 2011 and 2016, Flour Mills Nigeria, the largest producer of HQCF in Nigeria, through its subsidiary Thai Farms, also invested over 15 Billion Naira in the cassava value chain.

RMRDC initiatives

In line with the Presidential Initiative on Cassava and in fulfilment of the Council’s mandate of optimal utilization of the nation’s abundant natural resources, RMRDC initiated a cassava development programme as far back as 1991. The programme was geared towards increased production, processing and utilization of cassava for food and as industrial raw material using a multi-disciplinary and multi institutional approach. In 1991 under its boosting the supply of certain agricultural raw materials for industries, the Council produced more than 20,000 bundles of (NR 8082, TMX 30572 varieties) which were distributed to cassava farmers across the country. As we view cassava as an important raw material for industry, this has been the practice over the years. In collaboration with the National Root Crops Research Institute (NRCRI), Umudike), the Council has promoted the screening and multiplication of various early maturing varieties for High Dry Matter & Starch Content and those observed with requisite characteristics have been mass produced and given to farmers for planting. Closely allied with this, the Council, in collaboration with National Centre for Genetic Resources and Biotechnology (NACGRAB), Ibadan, produced Cassava Plantlets Using Tissue Culture Techniques. This particularly has assisted in building capacity for mass production of cassava planting materials in Nigeria. In 2006, RMRDC established a Pilot Cassava Processing Factory for a group of association known as Friends of the Environment at Enugu while at the same time, provided Cassava Processing equipment to the Kebbi State Cassava Growers Association.

According to reports by the RMRDC projects 2017-2020, the Council’s collaboration with various research institutes has developed various high quality industrial secondary raw materials and products from cassava. Among these are the production of syrup from Cassava in collaboration with SHEDA Science and Technology Complex (SHESTCO) Abuja, processing of cassava starch to obtain ethanol for industrial use in collaboration with Ladoke Akintola University, Ogbomoso, this designed and fabricated a Continuous-Flow Rotary Cassava peeler. The Council further collaborated with IITA Ibadan, Root and Tuber Expansion Programme (RTEP), Umudike and a private company, Godilogo Farms in Obudu, Cross River state to design and fabricate a 3 tonnes/day flash dryer for the production of High Quality Cassava Flour (HQCF).