Food security: Zamfara to sell fertilizer at N7, 000 per bag

The Zamfara State Government through the state ministry for local government and community development has procured of 7,000 trucks of fertilizer for distribution across 14 local government councils of the state for this year’s wet season.

This was made known by the state Commissioner for local government and community development, Alhaji Abubakar S. Pawa in a press conference in his office Monday.

According to him, the products have already been distributed to all the 14 local government councils to be sold at the cost of N7, 000 each per bag as approved by the state governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle.

He explained that the gesture was to enable large and small scale farmers to get the fertilizer at affordable price and enhanced food security in the state

“As I am talking to you now, we invited all the 14 local government councils secretaries and handed over the assorted fertilizer to them as directed by the state government under the leadership of Governor Bello Mohammed Matawalle for formal distribution to farmers at the rate of N7, 000 per bag”. He said.

Alhaji Pawa also described the speculations on social media that the state government had approved N12,000 as official rate per bag as malicious and rootless.

“This speculations making the round in social media that the state government approved saling of fertilizer at the cost of N12,000 are merely adopted and fabricated lies by some unpatriotic people but the initial price is N7,000 per bag “ Pawa stated.

He said the ministry will remain resolute to ensure the fertilizer reached the main targeted farmers judiciously.

