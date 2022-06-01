Food seller kills mechanic in Ebonyi 

A 33-year-old man, believed to be an automobile repairer was reported to have been killed by his friend and brother on Monday.

Though the name of the deceased could not be ascertain as at the time of this report, Blueprint gathered that the culprit whose name was simply given as Ayoola hit the deceased with a bottle in a drinking joint along Jemeni Street, Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital.

Both Ayoola and the deceased were said to hail from Enugu state.

A source, who spoke on grounds of anonymity, said the incident occurred at about 7 pm, adding that it has created tension and panic within the area.

The source said trouble started when the suspect who is a food seller at Ekeaba Market attempted hitting the deceased with his car which made the deceased question his action.

“Usually people do gather at the new joint to eat and drink and that faithful day, the deceased was coming into the joint and the suspect with his car drove so rough that he almost hit the deceased with his car.

“The deceased became furious and questioned why he should drive roughly that he almost hit him, the suspect started raising his voice and threatening the deceased. In fact, from all indications, it seems both of them might have had issues before now or were already drunk.

“People at the joint were trying to calm the suspect down but he continued threatening the deceased, to the amazement of many people, the suspect picked up a bottle and smashed it on the deceased forehead and the young man fell to the ground.

“A few minutes later, people present realised that the deceased had become motionless and blood was gushing out from his mouth and nose and many of the people there ran away.”

The source stated that shortly after the incident, policemen arrived at the scene of the incident and arrested the suspect, and took the corpse of the deceased away.

