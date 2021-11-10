Food sufficiency: FG moves to minimize post-harvest wastage



The Nigerian Stored Products Research Institute (NSPRI) has commenced distribution of storage facilities to farmers’ groups in Oyo state as part of federal government measures to minimise post- harvest wastage.

The facilities being distributed to farmers groups comprises smoking kilns, ice fish boxes and hermetic steel drums.



The distriburion of the storage facilities were flagged off at the Oyo state Ministry of Agriculture, Agodi Ibadan on Tuesday.

Executive director of NSPRI, Dr. Patricia Pessu, said the new technology was an initiative of the federal government aimed at reducing post-harvest loss and waste of farm produce in the country.

Pessu, was represented at the occasion by the NSPRI zonal coordinator, Dr. Funmilayo Ilesanmi.

She called on farmers to embrace the facilities, as they would go a long way in boosting their agriculture businesses.

Ilesanmi said the smoking kiln is an efficient technology for drying fish and meat.

She added that the smoking kiln would ensure high quality products with permissible polyaromatic hydrocarbons.

“The ice fish box is a cold chain technology developed for extension of shelf-life of fresh fish.





“It is an effective means of handling fish for transportation, distribution and marketing.

“The hermetic steel drum is an air-tight technology developed by NSPRI for non-chemical preservation of dried crops/products such as grains, roots, tubers, fruits, vegetables, fisheries and livestock.

“In addition, the steel drum can be used in household/domestic and small-scale storage levels,” the director stated.

She implored the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the facilities and prioritize its maintenance for durability.

Earlier, Mr. Adeniyi Adebisi, the Oyo State Commissioner for Agriculture, lauded the efforts of NSPRI in researching into things that would improve agricultural sector.

Adebisi, who noted that post-harvest waste and losses had been a major challenge in the agricultural sector, appreciated the Federal government for the distribution of the facilities.

He promised that the state government would build on the Federal government’s gesture by continued support to farmers to boost food security in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr. Paul Akinwale, commended the federal government for the gesture and promised to make judicious use of the facilities.