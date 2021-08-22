Football academy debuts in Bauchi, unveils coach

Towards enhancing sports among youngsters with a view to nurturing them to be professionals, an entrepreneur, Arinze Odeakwu, has established a football academy in Bauchi state.

The academy tagged “Arinze Football Academy” was officially unveiled alongside its coach at the football arena of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium (ATBS) over the weekend.

The proprietor, Mr. Odeakwu said he was motivated to establish the academy by share the love of football and also the absence of such academy in Bauchi state.

“Any football enthusiast could see the untapped talent among youngsters that abound in Bauchi state.

“We need such academy to harness talents and propel the young footballers to achieve their full potentials.

“The establishment of Arinze Football Academy is my modest contributions to the growth of football in Bauchi state and the Nation at large”, said Odeakwu.

Shortly after unveiling Mr. Abdullahi Abdulaziz as the pioneer coach of the academy, the visibly happy coach said that he considered his appointment to pilot the affairs of the academy as an honour and a mark of respect on his capability as a coach.

Abdulaziz, popularly known as Coach Shola said he will do his utmost best to see that the academy churn out talented players that would do the State and Nigeria proud.

He commended the management of Arinze Football Academy for their foresight in establishing the mentoring outfit.

“Football is a unifying game that does not know religion or ethnic affiliation.

“Here we are in a core North environment with an Igbo man from Anambra State establishing a football academy that is aimed to target all talented youngsters from every ethnic group to benefit from what it will offer.

“I salute the foresight of the proprietor and his management in this wonderful initiative. I want to assure all football enthusiasts that very soon the state will see influx of talented players graduating from Arinze Football Academy”, said coach Shola.