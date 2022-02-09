For ‘assaulting’ cat, Kurt Zouma risks 4-year jail term

West Ham defender, Kurt Zouma could face up to four years in prison in his native France for kicking and slapping his cat.





A legal complaint has been filed against the 27-year-old in Paris, where there is widespread shock at a video showing the player attacking his pet at his £2million Essex home.





It led to lawyers working for the 30 Million Friends Foundation (La Fondation 30 Millions d’Amis), the largest animal rights group in France, contacting prosecutor.





A spokesman for the Foundation said: ‘We condemn this heinous act, have asked that the player be suspended from the France team, and filed a legal complaint against him.’



According to article 113-6 of the French Penal Code, a French citizen can be prosecuted for criminal acts carried out abroad.