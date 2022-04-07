For calling RCCG Pastors goat, Adeboye’s son tenders apology

The Senior Personal Assistant to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), and son of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Leke Adeboye, has finally apologised for describing the Ministry pastors as ‘goats’.

In a statement shared on his Instagram page Thursday, titled, ‘My sincere apology’, reads; “I wish to use this medium to tender my unreserved apologies on the statement made from my social media handle about some of our esteemed Pastors.”

Leke has also accepted a disciplinary action taken against him in good faith, while pleading for forgiveness.

He said, “The disciplinary measures taken by the mission are well received and this period will be used to reflect and introspect.”

He disclosed that his comment was extreme, his intention was not to malign or insult the church.