For For killing wife, daughter, court sentences Danish man to death

A Lagos High Court on Friday sentenced a Dane, Peter Nielsen, to death by hanging for killing his Nigerian wife and daughter.

Nielsen, who had pleaded not guilty on two counts of murder brought against him by Lagos State Government, lost his case and is to hang by the neck until pronounced dead by a doctor, Okikiolu-Ighile, said.

The Dane, who was charged with the death of his wife and singer, Zainab, and their three-year-old daughter, Petra, was accused of smothering Zainab and Petra to death at 3.45a.m. at No. 4, Flat 17, Bella Vista Tower, Banana Island, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

Nielsen who was arraigned on June 13, 2018, pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge of murder contrary to Section 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

