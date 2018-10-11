For record:  Read Many Times Buhari, APC Praised Atiku

Ever since he emerged, the Presidency, the Buhari Campaign Organisation and the All Progressives Congress have taken up the uncultured habit of hurling insults and casting aspersions on the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar.

It is rather unfortunate that because they have no record of performance, these institutions would rather run an ad hominem campaign. However, we wish to remind them of their past praise and validation of H E Atiku and ask them what has changed between then and now.

On December 22, 2014, President Muhammadu Buhari declared that HE Atiku Abubakar is “an inspiration” who has done a “great service”. Today, the Presidency is singing a different tune. How can Nigeria be stable economically and politically if the President cannot be counted to stick to his words?

On December 21, 2014, the All Progressives Congress issued a statement describing HE Atiku as a “special gift” and “an asset”. Today, the same party is hurling invective on the man they once celebrated as an exemplary citizen. Is this two facedness the type of example they want to give to Nigerians?

Moreover, on December 19, 2014, the All Progressives Congress praised HE Atiku as an “agent of change”. Now that Atiku Abubakar is on the brink of effecting the promised change that the APC failed to implement, they have ‘changed’ and now call him all sorts of negative names.

If Nigerians cannot trust President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress to stand by their words, how can they trust them to stand by any promise they make to the nation?

Finally, we urge the Presidency, the Buhari Campaign Organisation and the All Progressives Congress, to stick to issues. We on our own part are informing Nigerians on how Atiku Abubakar will Get Nigeria Working Again by focusing on JOBS (Jobs, Opportunity, Being United and Security). We therefore urge the Buhari camp to allow themselves be inspired by higher ideals, instead of this pedestrian approach of insults and gutter language.

Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation

