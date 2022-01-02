For the 4th time, NVBF President, Nimrod, emerges Authentic Sports Personality of the Year

Top Kaduna-based multiple award winning Online news site, Authentic News daily has announced that President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) has emerged Sports Personality of the Year 2021, an award he is winning for the fourth time, after winning same in 2017, 2019 and 2020.
A statement signed by its Consulting Editor, Okpani Jacob Onjewu Dickson, made available on Sunday January 2, 2022 informed that Governor of Yobe State and Caretaker Committee Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Malam Mai Mala Buni, emerged its Man of the Year 2021.
It informed that Governor-elect of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, is the AUTHENTIC POLITICIAN of the Year.
Activist, Aisha Yesufu emerged Woman of the Year, while President of
“As it was done in the six previous editions, winners of the awards in the 17 categories have emerged,” it stated.
The statement congratulated the winners, while urging them to keep up the good works that earned them the recognition.
See full categories listed below:
- AUTHENTIC MAN OF THE YEAR
Mai Mala Buni
- AUTHENTIC POLITICIAN OF THE YEAR
Charles Soludo
- AUTHENTIC WOMAN OF THE YEAR
Aisha Yesufu
- AUTHENTIC GOVERNOR OF THE YEAR
Nyesom Wike (Rivers)/Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe State)
- AUTHENTIC LEGISLATOR OF THE YEAR
Honourable Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani (Kaduna State Speaker)
- AUTHENTIC BUSINESSPERSON OF THE YEAR
High Chief Raymond Dokpesi
- AUTHENTIC MDA OF THE YEAR
Kaduna State Internal Revenue Services (KADIRS)
- AUTHENTIC BRAND OF THE YEAR
Igboya Bitters
- AUTHENTIC CORPORATE ORGANISATION OF THE YEAR
Dangote
- AUTHENTIC NGO OF THE YEAR
Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF)
- AUTHENTIC MILITARY OR PARAMILITARY OUTFIT OF THE YEAR
Nigerian Customs Service
- AUTHENTIC SECONDARY SCHOOL OF THE YEAR
Imperial Academy Kaduna
- AUTHENTIC HIGHER INSTITUTION OF THE YEAR
Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria
- AUTHENTIC JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR
Bode Olagoke (Blueprint Newspapers)
- AUTHENTIC SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
Engineer Musa Nimrod
- AUTHENTIC OPPOSITION FIGURE OF THE YEAR
Senator Shehu Sani
- AUTHENTIC ENTERTAINMENT PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR
Omalay