For the 4th time, NVBF President, Nimrod, emerges Authentic Sports Personality of the Year

Top Kaduna-based multiple award winning Online news site, Authentic News daily has announced that President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) has emerged Sports Personality of the Year 2021, an award he is winning for the fourth time, after winning same in 2017, 2019 and 2020.

A statement signed by its Consulting Editor, Okpani Jacob Onjewu Dickson, made available on Sunday January 2, 2022 informed that Governor of Yobe State and Caretaker Committee Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Malam Mai Mala Buni, emerged its Man of the Year 2021.

It informed that Governor-elect of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, is the AUTHENTIC POLITICIAN of the Year.

Activist, Aisha Yesufu emerged Woman of the Year, while President of

“As it was done in the six previous editions, winners of the awards in the 17 categories have emerged,” it stated.

The statement congratulated the winners, while urging them to keep up the good works that earned them the recognition.

See full categories listed below:

AUTHENTIC MAN OF THE YEAR

Mai Mala Buni

AUTHENTIC POLITICIAN OF THE YEAR

Charles Soludo

AUTHENTIC WOMAN OF THE YEAR

Aisha Yesufu

AUTHENTIC GOVERNOR OF THE YEAR

Nyesom Wike (Rivers)/Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe State)

AUTHENTIC LEGISLATOR OF THE YEAR

Honourable Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani (Kaduna State Speaker)

AUTHENTIC BUSINESSPERSON OF THE YEAR

High Chief Raymond Dokpesi

AUTHENTIC MDA OF THE YEAR

Kaduna State Internal Revenue Services (KADIRS)

AUTHENTIC BRAND OF THE YEAR

Igboya Bitters

AUTHENTIC CORPORATE ORGANISATION OF THE YEAR

Dangote

AUTHENTIC NGO OF THE YEAR

Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF)

AUTHENTIC MILITARY OR PARAMILITARY OUTFIT OF THE YEAR

Nigerian Customs Service

AUTHENTIC SECONDARY SCHOOL OF THE YEAR

Imperial Academy Kaduna

AUTHENTIC HIGHER INSTITUTION OF THE YEAR

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria

AUTHENTIC JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR

Bode Olagoke (Blueprint Newspapers)

AUTHENTIC SPORTS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Engineer Musa Nimrod

AUTHENTIC OPPOSITION FIGURE OF THE YEAR

Senator Shehu Sani

AUTHENTIC ENTERTAINMENT PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Omalay

