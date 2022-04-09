For the fourth time in 2022, national grid collapses, plunges Nigeria into darkness

For the fourth time in 2022, the National grid has collapsed, plunging the some part of the country in darkness.

Every month since the begun has experienced grid collapse.

Both the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) and Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) revealed that the sudden power outage on Friday evening interrupted supply in their areas of operation.

AEDC in a tweet said, “Please be informed that there has just been a national grid collapse causing an outage in our franchise areas.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and appeal that you bear with us while we await restoration from the TCN (Transmission Company of Nigeria). We regret all inconvenience caused.”

EKEDC informed their customers in a similar manner.