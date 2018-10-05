Foreign Affairs Minister defeats step son for Reps ticket in Yobe

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hajiya Khadija Abba Ibrahim has picked the Gulani/Gujba/ Damaturu/Tarmuwa Federal Constituency ticket for the House of Representatives.

Hajiya Khadija, wife of a former governor of the state and a serving senator, Abba Ibrahim, defeated her step son, Mohammed Bukar Abba Ibrahim in the just concluded APC primary elections at August 27 Stadium, Damaturu.

The minister contested alongside Mohammed Bukar Abba Ibrahim, the son of the first wife, while the third contest Ahmed Abba Kyari withdrew from the race hour to the election after the party elders’ intervention.

Khadija scored a total of 1,295 votes, while her step son got 15 votes out of the total 1,312 accredited votes.

Khadija was once elected into the same federal constituency before being appointed to her present position by President Muhammad Buhari.

The winner of the primaries, Hon. Khajida in her acceptance speech thanked the party stakeholders for their interventions and promised to make their constituency proud.

Her husband, Senator Bukar Abba Ibrahim had earlier relinquished the senate seat to the present governor of the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Gaidam.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.