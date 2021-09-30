Foreign arstisans’ importation into Nigeria, shameful – COREN

The Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) Thursday, for the umpteenth time, lamented the importation of foreign artisans into the country and described it as shameful.

Though, the council said the development was a shame to the professionals in the engineering sector, it announced its decision to address the situation.

To this end, the President of the council, Engr. Ali A. Rabiu inaugurated the Committee of Technical Colleges in Nigeria (COTEC), saying that COREN was committed to deepending its training and practice.

Represented by Professor Sadiq Abubakar, Rabiu said: “The pyramid is supposed to be better than this. The craftsmen and technicians should be higher than Engineers. That is the pattern globally but in Nigeria the reverse is the case.

“COREN in its wisdom took the bold decision and steps to correct that abnormality. So, the president of our dear council, has asked me to welcome you and to tell you that the council has taken a decision against all odds to make sure that we have the (Committee of Technical Colleges).

In his address, the Registrar of COREN, Prof. Joseph Odigure stated that COREN has regulated the education of Engineering and Technology programmes in the Universities and Polytechnics and gradually transiting from the traditional education system to Outcome Based Education (OBE) in Engineering Programmes.