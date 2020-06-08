Foreign reserves recover by $3.07bn to $36.6bn in May

Nigeria’s gross official reserves recovered by $3.07 billion in May to $36.60 billion. Researchers at FGNQuest Capital Research said this first monthly increase since May 2019 can be traced to the disbursement by the IMF of the $3.4 billion soft loan it granted Nigeria within its Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI). It follows the depletion of reserves over eleven months totaling $11.60 billion, driven by exits by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs).

The FBNQuest Capital Research also noted that the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) has also sought Covid-19 financing from the World Bank and African Development Bank groups, and other multilaterals.

“Some of these loans will be subject to policy conditionality, so disbursements may well be staggered or delayed”, it said.

Total reserves at end-May covered 7.1 months of merchandise imports on the basis of the balance of payments (BoP) for the 12 months to December, and 4.4 months when we add imported services. These figures should be adjusted, however, for the pipeline of delayed external payments, largely repatriation proceeds due to FPIs and now in excess of $1 billion.

Analysts at Afrinvest, over the weekend said, the increase in crude oil prices was also responsible for the growth in the country’s foreign reserves.

They said, China”s increase in imports of crude oil by 13 per cent last week drove crude oil prices higher, with the Brent surging 16 per cent to $42.05 per barrel.

This has in turn helped Nigeria”s foreign reserves sustain its upward trend, closing at $36.6 billion.

China, one of the largest consumer of oil, increased its import by 13.0 per cent to 11.1mb/d in May as economic activities neared pre-COVID level. Consequently, Brent crude price appreciated 16.0 per cent week-on-week ( w/w) to close at $42.05/bbl, the highest since March 2020.

