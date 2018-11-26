Forensic auditors urge Reps to disregard smear campaigns against it

The Protem President of the Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Auditors of Nigeria (CIFIAN), Dr. Enape Victoria Ayishetu has asked the House of Representatives to disregard the antics of distracters who are hell bent on frustrating the effort of the body to get legal backing.

According to Ayishetu, she said “To avoid quack practice in forensic investigations in the future, we hereby call on the House of Representatives to disregard the antics of our distracters, and give possible concurrence to CIFIAN as it was done by the Nigerian Senate, and posterity will.”

She further added that the association was not set up to usurp the position of any existing regulatory accounting bodies in Nigeria but to rather to compliment in preventing the economy from total collapse through proactiveness in fraud issues.

The Protem President made this address during the induction of new members into CIFIAN with the theme: Transition To Forensic And Investigative Audit over the weekend in Abuja.

She also intimated the new inductees of the regulatory practices of the association which is generally observed in other parts of the world.

“CIFIAN is to regulate the practice of Forensic and Investigative Auditing in Nigeria as it been practiced in other jurisdictions where similar anti fraud organization exists together with accounting bodies. It has led to balkanization of accounting profession there and globally.

“CIFIAN is not under accounting regulatory body like International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) but will be regulated by a different body called International Federation of Forensic Accountants and Auditors (IFFAA).”

She said forensic and Investigative Audit is about prevention, investigation, and detection of fraud using forensic technology and globally best practices, adding that in the absence of an appropriate legal framework for the regulation of this sector, it portends a greater danger to the integrity and safety of the Nigerian financial system.

Speaking, a fellow of CIFIAN from the office of the Auditor General of the Federation Mr. Gandu Andrew Magaji said in the history of today’s Nigeria there has been no substantial cases tendered in evidential admissable document inorder to convict fraudsters within the shortest period adding that CIFUAN was the only organization coming to fill the gap.

“As it is today, we have no cases tendered in evidential admissable document in order to convict fraudsters within a shortest period. And therefore the only organization coming to fill the gap is CIFIAN and that is why we are aware of the fact that Nigeria and the present administration is standing tall because of the fight against corruption.

For the first time the government acknowledged the anti-corruption strategic plan between 2017 and 2021 which is at the implementation stage and this can only be successful if there is a midwife between CIFIAN and the implementation of the national anticorruption strategy which I am a member.”

