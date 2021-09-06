Forensic investigation professionals’ boss Ma’aji bags CNS award

The chairman of Africa Patrons, International Institute of Certified Forensic Investigation Professionals (IICFIP), Dr. Malami Shehu Ma’aji, has been presented with the Chief of Naval Staff award of excellence.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Auwal Zubairu Gambo, presented the award of excellence to the IICFIP Saturday at the closing ceremony of 2021 Chief of Naval Staff Annual Conference held in Kano.

Speaking while presenting the award, the CNS, Vice Admiral Auwal Zubairu Gambo stated that the award is in recognition of the selfless services that Dr. Shehu Malami Ma’aji has rendered to Nigeria as the chairman of Africa Patron, International Institute of Certified Forensic Investigation Professionals.

The CNS noted that the award is to spur Dr Malami to do more for the country in providing training for forensic professionals and to encourage others in similar positions to emulate such selfless services to the country and boost forensic investigation for transparency and accountability.

Speaking to journalists after receiving the award, the recipient, Dr. Malami expressed gratitude and appreciation to the Nigerian Navy for the recognition of his service to the nation, noting that it would motivate him to do more in improving forensic investigation and developing of Nigeria.

The International Institute of Certified Forensic Investigation Professional as a global premier forensic institute is present in over 174 countries across the world. It is involved in training professionals in different areas such as public service training, private sectors training, for both local and international community.

Related

No tags for this post.