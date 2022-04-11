Forest decline from 10% to less than 8% – Ikeazor

The International Day of Forest (IDF) is aimed at creating awareness on forests presents to the nation her advancement in renewable natural resources management through the current National Forest Policy.

Minister of State for Environment, Sharon Ikeazor, said that the country’s forest area has been on a continuous decline from 10% in 1970 to less than 8% today.

The Minister disclosed this during the flag-off of the current National Forest Policy (NFP) at the Commenmoration of the International day of Forest in Abuja.

She noted that the available statistics show that about 400,000 hectares of forest is lost annually through human activities and other practices that are unsustainable.

Ikeazor stated further that the result of the decline of forest leaves a devastating effects on social-economic lifestyle of rural dwellers due to over dependence on forest products for their livelihood in addition to environmental impacts.

“The 2006 National Forest Policy sets out strategies for growing the sector. These included provision for sustainable management and utilization of the forest resources, public and private sector enhanced participation, ecosystem goods and services, equitable and fair benefit sharing and cross-sectorial engagements.

She explained that there is an increased awareness of the environmental, social, cultural and economic values of forestry, against the declining and unsustainably managed national forest resources. The national target of increasing the total forest cover from 10% to 25% by 2022 and the various international commitments appears a daunting task.

“​The demand for forest goods and services is on the rise with the increasing population against an unsustainable supply regime. The forestry sector remains an important natural capital asset in the attainment of the national development objectives of Nigeria, particularly in the generation of economic activities, employment, poverty reduction, provision of goods and services and environmental security and sustainability. There are also a number of international commitments relevant to sustainable management of the forest and its significance at addressing climate change,” she stressed.

“​In the light of the many emerging concerns and imperatives, and the importance of the forestry sector to the people and our nation, the process for reviewing the 2006 National Forest Policy was initiated in 2017 and completed with the adoption and approval by the National Council on Environment (NCE) in November, 2019. The policy was finally approved at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in July 2020.

According to the Minister, The revised 2020 National Forest Policy sets out strategies for growing the sector further and addressing emerging environmental issues like climate change resulting from increased population with its attendant pressure on the forests and its resources. Contemporary development priorities dictated a revision of the policy hence presenting it to you today as guide in the forest and other related sectors.

​”The policy is guided by a vision of sustainable management of forest ecosystems, socio-economic growth, environmental sustainability and provision of goods and services for domestic purposes and export for the benefit of the nation.

She, however, said the guiding principles are centered on Sustainable Forest Management and National development agenda of poverty reduction, improved livelihood, sustainable development, good forest governance, transparency and accountability, biodiversity conservation, sustainable provision of forest goods and services as well as value chain addition, and fulfilment of international commitments.

“The policy enunciated relevant strategies in line with globally accepted priority areas of Sustainable Forest Management which are; Extent of Forest Resources, Biodiversity, Forest Health And Vitality, Protection Functions of Forests, Productive Functions of Forests,

Socio-Economic Functions of Forest; and Legal, Policy and Institutional Framework.

Ikeazor stated that climate change mitigation and adaptation towards enhancement of our community’s inclusiveness in Sustainable Forest Management, biodiversity conservation, socio-economic, cultural and ecotourism.