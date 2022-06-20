Forex scarcity: $450m ticket revenue of foreign airlines trapped in Nigeria

As Nigeria rations its scarce foreign exchange, foreign operators operating in the country are paying heavy price as they are blocked from repatriating a sum of $450 million (N188.6 billion) ticket revenue to their respective countries.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has expressed concern over the decision by the Federal Government of Nigeria to block the airlines from their money.

Local airlines besiege CBN for N27bn aviation bailout fund

Bickering over proposed intervention funds for airlines

Airlines scramble to cancel flights over 5G rollout fears in…

IATA, the Geneva-based trade body representing over 200 international carriers, spoke at a press briefing marking the opening of its 78thn Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit in Doha, Qatar on Sunday.

IATA’s Regional Vice President, Africa & Middle East, Kamil Al-Alawadhi, said the Federal Government’s decision was unacceptable, adding that the development could have a negative effect on Nigeria’s aviation industry, according to reports.

The amount of foreign airlines’ blocked funds in Nigeria estimated at $208 million in the third quarter of last year had risen to $283 million in the first quarter of this year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

