Forfeited assets: 398 coys submit bid as SGF pledges transparency

About 398 Valuers and Estate Surveyors Tuesday in Abuja, bidded and submitted their proposals to the inter-ministerial committee set up by the federal government.

After the exercise, out of the 398 companies that bidded, the committee recorded 355 submission while six were rejected for not meeting up with the guidelines.

At the venue, there were boxes with Lots 1 to 4 inscriptions where bidders’ proposals were dropped.

Speaking at the event, the Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Mr Dayo Apata, told newsmen that after its inauguration, the committee and sub-committee were specifically mandated by the President to auction assets forfeited to the federal government.

“The committee has put machinery in places such that every bidder would be given opportunity to participate without fear or favour,” Apata said.

While speaking further on the forfeited assets, the SGF said: “What we do basically is get experts who will value the assets in conjuction with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing in line with the prescribed rules before going into auctioning proper.”

The move he added was to ensure probity and transparency on already forfeited assets, reminding that other assets matter were still being heard in court.

While also speaking on behalf of other members of the committee, Mr. Emesue Godwin, assured that the committee would be fair in the handling of the assignment.

