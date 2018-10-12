Forgery allegation: Abuja natives call for probe of First Bank

Abuja natives under the aegis of Jabi Community Youths and Leaders Forum yesterday called on the National Assembly, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to cause investigation into the circumstances surrounding the emergence of a forged Tripartite Legal Mortgage agreement in a loan transaction between Whiteplains British School and First Bank Nigeria plc.

Also, they appealed to the Nigerian Police, the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to unravel those behind the forgery of the said bank documents used in aiding the purported agreement.

The Jabi natives, said as host community to Whiteplains British School, they are worried and concerned that such a gigantic edifice housing the school is being threatened by First Bank.

Addressing a press briefing at the Esu Jabi’s Palace yesterday, Alhaji Yakubu Auta, Dakachi Jabi 1, said in as much as they are non violent people, they will not sit and allow a bank to come and illegally takeover a school that has brought job, scholarship and food etc.

In a press release signed by Alhaji Yakubu Auta, the Jabi indigenes said: “We have followed the issue with keen interest, and as the host community of this great citadel of learning, we feel with every sense of responsibility and patriotism to voice out our displeasure over the way and manner, First bank has handled the issue”.

“In as much as we are not holding brief for Whiteplains British School, the truth is that we the Jabi community youth and elders are demanding that a diligent investigation be launched on the matter so as to unravel the circumstances that informed the action of the bank.

“Let justice be done and be seen to have been done judiciously,” Auta stated.

