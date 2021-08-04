Forgery: CAC vows to prosecute erring lawyers, accountants, others

The Registrar General/CEO of Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Alhaji Garba Abubakar has vowed that the Commission was ready to take drastic measures against any erring Lawyers, Accountants and Chartered Secretaries dealing with the commission.

The Registrar lamented that the commission was often bombarded with sometimes manifestly forged documents at the point of registration.

Alhaji Abubakar stated this while receiving the President of the Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN), Taiwo Olowokolade FCIS on a courtesy call to the commission.

He assured them of the Commission’s continued support and cooperation and used the forum to congratulate the newly inducted CAC Staff by ICSAN.

Speaking earlier, the President of the Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN), Taiwo Olowokolade FCIS, applauded the reform initiatives of the Commission and pledged their continued support and cooperation with the CAC.

He stated that ICSAN was dedicated to enhancing the status and practice of Corporate Governance and Public Administration in Nigeria added that it was also a member of the Corporate Secretaries International Association (CSIA), a Honk Kong-registered global organization dedicated to developing and growing the study and practice of secretaryship to amongst others improve professional standards.