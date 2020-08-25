Forgery: DSS raids Owerri building, arrests 10 suspects

The Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA) Monday stormed a two storey building on Okigwe Road Owerri harbouring about eight business concerns producing and issuing fake government documents, thereby denying the government of revenue running into millions of Naira.

More than 10 people working in the business concerns, mostly ladies, were arrested with their bags, forged documents and laptops seized by the OCDA team.

Briefing newsmen while the search was going on, General Manager of OCDA, Engr Innocent Ikpamezie, who arrived the scene with men of the Department of State Security (DSS) and staff of the Board of Internal Revenue, said part of their jobs was to raid buildings where illegal activities or crimes take place.

He said they were acting on tip-off on the illegal activities going on in the building, adding that what they found out was shocking.

“When we arrived, we discovered that they were producing fake plate numbers, fake drivers’ licences, fake government receipts and permits, fake ID cards etc. Some of those doing these things ran away while some others locked themselves up inside inner rooms but we had to force them out.

“The result of their actions is that the government is being denied millions of revenue that should have gone into the government’s coffers and you know we are observing Single Treasury Account (TSA). This is a serious issue and should not be treated with kid gloves.”

The GM advised Imolites to stop siphoning government funds but do only those things that are right in the face of the law, to help the governor in achieving his shared prosperity promise embedded in the 3R mantra of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery.