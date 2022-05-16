Forgery: FCT-IRS launches electronic tax clearance certificate 

The Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service has said it has introduced Electronic Tax Clearance Certificate (E-TCC) to checkmate activities of fraudsters who could forge such document.
Acting Executive Chairman of the Service, Mr Haruna Abdullahi, disclosed this during his engagement with the members of the House Committee on Public Accounts at the National Assembly on Monday in Abuja.
Abdullahi explained that the E-TCC had fortified the process thereby making it difficult for anyone to forge such document because of the introduction of QR CODE.
He said this effort would help the Service not to be short-changed as well as boost revenue for the FCT.
The chairman advised taxpayers to always endeavour to declare their incomes accordingly with evidences that would be satisfactory to the mangers of the tax authority while due diligence would be carried out appropriately within the stipulated time.
“It is evident that the issuance of the TCC is at the discretion of the Service in its justification based on the items listed in section 31 of FCT-IRS Act, 2015 and PITA, 2011 (as amended) may issue or not issue a tax clearance certificate,” he said.
The Chairman House Committee on Public Accounts, Mr Oluwole Oke urged taxpayers to report any violation of the law concerning issuance of TCC to the management of FCT-IRS.
Oke said FCT-IRS should consider legislative arm as collaborator in ensuring the smooth operation of the Service.
“We will support you in whatever way to generate more revenue in the FCT, try to have record of all the people resident in Abuja, the data is important, ask for bank statement to know the actual tax to collect.
“We will support FCT-IRS and help the Service to bring more people to the tax net,” he assured.