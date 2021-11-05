Forgive me, this is the first time I will rape, suspect pleads



A 22-year-old man, Ismaila Raheem, has appealed to the police to forgive him, saying he is a first offender.



The suspect who was paraded by the Osun state police command for alleged rape, confessed to the crime, saying that the victim has been his friend.



He explained that the victim dumped him for a ‘yahoo boy’ and told him that he doesn’t have the money to be her boyfriend, hence the decision to rape her.



He confessed that he smoked Indian hemp to carry out the act, alleging that the victim is a sex worker and has been his girlfriend in the street.



“This is my first time. I have never involved in raped in my life. I smoked hemp before I went to her house. I took wood in front of her house that I used as a gun to scare her. I went to beg her the following day when I realised that what I did was bad. She is a sex worker. She is likely to be older than me.

“We have been friends before. But, when she met the yahoo boy, she said I don’t have money like the boy. I usually give her between N200 and N500.



“The way she talked to me infuriated me. She said I don’t have money like those that are dating her.”



His co-suspect, Akintola Sangokunle, who also admitted to having been involved in the raping, said he was not aware that they were going for such a crime when he followed his friend.



He said, “he didn’t tell me we were going to rape her. We met a man in the room with the lady because the lady is a sex worker. We didn’t hurt him. We only asked him to face down. I didn’t spend more than three minutes on her.”