Former 36 Lion attacker Lawal, joins Azerbaijan side Neftci

One of the brightest lights in Nigeria football, Yusuf Lawal, has moved to South-East Europe as he joined top Azerbaijan side, Baku based Neftci football club on a 3-year deal.

The fast paced and gifted attacker moved from Belgian side Lokeren. According to Gafar Liameed, the President of parent club of Lawal , 36 Lion football club, ,the transfer of the youngster is a good move that would help the 22-year-old continue his development as a player and ultimately achieve his career dreams.

Lawal who is fondly called ‘Obagoal’ by his fans, was reportedly on the radar of some top Turkish teams before he joined Neftci on a free transfer after leaving his former Belgian employees on mutual agreement.