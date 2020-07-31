Former 36 Lion attacker, Oto qualifies FC Prishtina for Europa Cup

Emerging Nigerian soccer star John Oto has qualified his top Kosovo side FC Prishtina for Europa cup competition.

The fleet footed youngster was the hero in final of the Kosovo cup as he helped his team to defeat KF KilIbani 1-0.

The former 36 Lion player scored the lone goal when he controlled a long pass at the edge of the opponent’s box on his chest and then flicked the ball over his marker before beautifully slotting the ball into the far bottom corner.

Reacting on the feat, President of 36 Lion football club, Gafar Olawale Liameed, expressed his happiness on the achievement of the fast-rising attacker, describing it as tip of the iceberg.

” Oto is a young lad who is focused and disciplined. He is also a determined player who would surely go higher in his career, ” he said.