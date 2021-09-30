Former APC chairman faults southern governors over zoning

Former Taraba state chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Amb. Hassan Ardo Jika has described the quest for rotational presidency in 2023 based on region and ethnicity as dangerous for the unity of the country.

He said those agitating for the presidency with rpimodial sentiments are enemies of the countrypatriotic saying that zoing is undemocratic and not a constitutional requirement.

Ambassador Jika who was also a former ambassador of Nigeria to Trinidad and Tobago specifically chided the southern governors over their clamour for power shift to the south, insisting that such quest was divisive and unhealthy for the unity and progress of the country.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, the former envoy expressed concern over the alarming rate of the primodal sentiments and consideration over national interest said that such development is capable of plunging the country into political crisis.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain insists that what the country needed mostly is a good leader who will deliver and transform the fortunes of the country irrespective of his ethnic or religious leneening.

He said, “Zoing is a gentleman agreement for the convince of the party and it is not a constitutional requirement. The issue is the president can come from any part of the country provided he can deliver and a Nigerian.

“We should be concerned on who to deliver and not where the person comes from or his religion, if you rotate and put asomeone who cannot deliver , what is the essence of democracy. We are not talking about the North or the South , but Nigeria and governance. I believe in the unity of Nigeria and we should be looking at people who are nationalist and patriotic who can carry every body along and popular to win election.”

Also speaking on the fate on the APC in 2023 election, Amb. Jika expressed optimitism that the party will be victorious despite some challenges faced by it.