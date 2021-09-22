Former director emerges Northwest representative in Rugby federation, eyes President’s seat

Dr Ademola Are on Wednesday was elected as the representative of the Northwest Zone on the board of Nigerian Rugby Federation.

The Northwest Zone comprises Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Jigawa, Sokoto and Zamfara states.

Are, who was the immediate past Director of Grassroots Sports Development, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, representing Kaduna state polled four out of seven votes to win the election, even as his opponent David Aniania of Kano state contested the result stating that he would write a petition against the result.

The election, which was conducted by Malam Aminu Kasim from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) supported by the Northwest Zonal Coordinator, Mr Dahiru Abdullahi, and Malam Abdullahi Idris, was observed by Alhaji Abba Yola and the acting Director of Grassroots Sports Development, Alhaji Bode Ali Durotoye, representing the Ministry.

Elections were conducted for 21 sports federations with 16 of the representatives wining unopposed while five of them were contested.

Kaduna state emerged with seven representatives, Kano state had four, Jigawa had three, Sokoto and Kebbi both had two while Zamfara state had one representative.

There was no election for Volleyball, Cricket, Dart, Golf, Rowing and Canoeing, Basketball, Cycling, Shooting Sports and Table Tennis in the zone.

Speaking after the election, Dr Are said having been elected on the board of the Nigerian Rugby Federation, his aim is now to contest for the president of the federation, adding that he has good plans to lift the federation to the next level.

“I want to express appreciation to the people of Northwest zone for electing me into the board of the federation. Our plan is to give the federation a new lease of life with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development. Companies in Japan and China are ready to partner with us, they are only waiting for us to win,” he said.

