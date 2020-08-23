Deposed Emir of Kano returns, 5 months after dethronement

Former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi ll, on Sunday arrived Kaduna, North-West Nigeria for the first time since he was dethroned five months ago.

Thousands of people on Sunday morning thronged the Nigerian Air Force base in Kaduna to welcome the former monarch back to Northern Nigeria.

The last time Sanusi was in Kaduna was during the celebration of the 60th birthday anniversary of Kaduna state Governor, Malam Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai.

Blueprint recalls that when the monarch was deposed on March 9, 2020, Governor Nasir el-Rufai appointed him as Pro Chancellor of Kaduna State University and Vice Chairman of the state investment promotion council.

A close aide of the monarch, Dr Suleiman Shinkafi, said the former emir would be in Kaduna for a week to receive visitors who had wanted to come to see him.

According to Shinkafi, “Since his dethronement, many people have indicated their intentions to visit him in Lagos. But the monarch decided to relieve them from the stress of travelling as far as Lagos.”

Shinkafi also said the monarch will from Kaduna visit Sokoto to greet the Sultan, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, and after leaving Sokoto he will move down to Azare, Katagum where his late grandfather, Muhammad Sanusi l stayed when he was deposed by late Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Ahmadu Bello.

Sanusi who arrived the Air Force base around 10.40am alighted from a private plane and he was immediately followed by his wives. Some traditional title holders from Kano and Kaduna states were at the Air Force base to welcome him.

The monarch immediately entered his waiting cream coloured Rolls Royce, and was conveyed to Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House Kaduna, where he was expected to meet with governor el-Rufai.